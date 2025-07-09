SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $304.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.27 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

