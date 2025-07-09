Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

Shopify, Vertiv, and HubSpot are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate online platforms for networking, content sharing and digital communities. Their value is driven by user growth, engagement metrics, advertising revenue and broader regulatory or technological developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. 4,685,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.28. 4,040,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HubSpot stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.16. 521,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.95. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.58, a P/E/G ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Featured Stories