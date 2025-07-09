Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.0%

BA stock opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $220.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.