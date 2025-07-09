SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in SentinelOne by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11,049.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $202,853.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 596,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,948.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $191,629.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,571,060 shares in the company, valued at $29,127,452.40. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,347 shares of company stock worth $3,464,807. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 489,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

