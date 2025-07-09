RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.4%

RTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 213,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

