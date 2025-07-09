Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ontrak Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.41). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 274.20% and a negative return on equity of 269.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

