Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,047,000 after buying an additional 674,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $341.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $348.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

