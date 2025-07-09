Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Roche by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Roche by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Roche from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Roche stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

