Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 10,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $157,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,321.40. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,600 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

