Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 3,126 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $424.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.82 and its 200 day moving average is $390.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $428.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

