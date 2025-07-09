Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. 494,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.