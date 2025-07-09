Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,825 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,391,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 159,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 51,992 shares during the period.

HEZU traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,053. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

