Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IJT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.70. 5,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

