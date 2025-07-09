Prodigy Asset Management LLC Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prodigy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 24.6% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VIG opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

