Planning Directions Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 421,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,365,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $492.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.