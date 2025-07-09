PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000.

Shares of MFUS opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

