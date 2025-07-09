Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

