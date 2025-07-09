Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $507.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of -735.81 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

