Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,023.36 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,007.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $962.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

