Peapod Lane Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334,870 shares during the quarter. Chimerix accounts for 4.0% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMRX. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CMRX stock remained flat at $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
