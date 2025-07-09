Peapod Lane Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Johnson Outdoors accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT remained flat at $31.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,998. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.60%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

