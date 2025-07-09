PACCAR Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

PACCAR has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. PACCAR has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PACCAR stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

