ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

