Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,204 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $56,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,473. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.