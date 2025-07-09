Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.59. The company had a trading volume of 74,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.08. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.74.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

