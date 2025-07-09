Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 84,934 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 706,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

