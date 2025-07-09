Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,234 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $61,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE AMT traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $217.73. 87,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,927. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

