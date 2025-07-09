Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,074,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4,203.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,693,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Newmont by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

