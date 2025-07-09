New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.68 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.06.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $245.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

