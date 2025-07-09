New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.24 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 57.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

