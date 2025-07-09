Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,185.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,275.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,214.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,042.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

