Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 7 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,739,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $14.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,080.33. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,887.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,939.52. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

