Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 335 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,575,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8%

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 363,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $93.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

