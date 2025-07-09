Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 257,136 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 391,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 233,743 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 53,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.80.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

