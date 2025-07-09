Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,965 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 425,850 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in WillScot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 8,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 906,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,813. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

WillScot Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.