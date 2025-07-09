Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE NTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 127,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

