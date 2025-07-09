Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 786,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,414,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

