Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,184. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

