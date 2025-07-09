Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 7,720 Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,057,000 after purchasing an additional 173,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CRGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Crescent Energy Company has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

