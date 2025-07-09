Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVR by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in NVR by 116,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $145.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,663.72. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,191. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,435.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

