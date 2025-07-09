Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,587,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,634. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

