Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

