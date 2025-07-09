Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1,029.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,516 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $36,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

TFLO stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

