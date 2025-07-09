Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,076,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

