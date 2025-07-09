Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,725 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

