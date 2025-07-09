Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

