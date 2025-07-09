Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CHS Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. CHS Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.
About CHS
