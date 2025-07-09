Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. CHS Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.