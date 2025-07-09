McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $760.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.83.

NYSE:MCK opened at $727.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $715.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.83. McKesson has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. McKesson's revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

