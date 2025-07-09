McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,102,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,275,000 after buying an additional 374,559 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

