Main Street Research LLC Sells 49 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $796.81. The company had a trading volume of 173,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,454. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $754.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

